Cynthia Rodríguez mourns Santa Claus to be a mother? | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez ended with tears in one of the recent broadcasts of the program “Come the joy“On the occasion of Christmas, the”Coahuila“He was moved when expressing a special request.

The presenterCynthia Rodríguez, who is a member of the morning show “Venga la Alegría”, has surprised everyone in recent weeks with her controversial statements that have given rise to various suspicions about a possible “pregnancy.”

Recently, the collaborator of Tv Azteca and Azteca 13 for some years, Cynthia Rodriguez, astonished everyone in the morning by appearing with a stunning red dress and silver details, after dedicating a letter, a couple of tears appeared on the face of the beautiful 37-year-old.









The one born on May 8, 1984, lived an emotional moment and in the middle of the forum stated that she was already ready to receive a new being, as she commented to a character dressed as Santa Claus who was invited to the morning.

I have a beautiful family, you know it, my parents, my brothers and my beautiful nephews that I love too much. I think I am a good aunt and I strive to be a good sister and daughter every day, “Cyn” mentioned at the beginning of the letter.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, he pointed out that he hopes that by next year, his dream can become a reality, since it seems that he is in the ideal stage to welcome him.

I think there is only one thing that I am missing and I would like it to be fulfilled next year … Can you bring me a baby? I think I’m ready now to start a family, she said in a broken voice.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who will appear in various productions such as series and novels with titles such as “Educating Nina“,” Purchased woman “and” Open heart “, would have shared in past interviews his desire to be a mother with the Mexican interpreter.

It should be said that the “Rump princess“and Carlos Rivera have been in a relationship since 2015, in the midst of various controversies about their relationship, both have shared some details in common and” being parents “is one of those that they would hope to make a reality at some point, according to the past. statements.

At the request of the interpreter of “If you are not with me”, Santa Claus responded to Rodríguez Ruiz, who would speak with the indicated department since he only brought a toy, to which Cynthia returned: “I have, I think I am ready to the other”

Although, the acclaimed wedding couple has kept their courtship out of the spotlight, there is no time when their fans are not aware of their every step, so in the midst of their sporadic displays of love on social networks they cause quite a madness.

Celebrities make up one of the most beloved couples in show business so they are constantly questioned about the moment of their “wedding”, however, both have reserved various details and claim to feel happy with their current relationship, so possibly the stork arrive faster than expected.