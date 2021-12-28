Daniella Chávez disguises herself as a flirty magazine bunny | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean model, Daniella Chávez, has been in charge of making it clear that the bunny magazine is one of the companies that matters most to him, since I walk for them and being considered one of the 10 most attractive Latinas in the world.

This time we will be presenting you a photoshoot that he did collaborating with them once more, standing right in front of a background in which they write the name of the magazine and in which we can see a very interesting landscape, but of course the best of all was the appearance of the model right at the forehead.

Dani disguised herself as a bunny, also accompanied by a black dress of gala, looking to say goodbye to the year with one of her most flirtatious sessions, looking gorgeous as a bunny and of course looking to brighten the days of her fans a bit.

The entertainment piece has four Photographs that make it up, they quickly gathered tens of thousands of “likes” and their number is increasing more and more, there is a lot of attention with this type of images and of course their own fans thank them in the comments.

We could also see that some of its fellow models They came to congratulate her and to also share their profiles with those Internet users who are already turning around for Daniela’s profile, other creators of flirty content who seek to get your attention a bit.

Daniella Chávez shares her best moments for her fans to enjoy this end of the year.



But of course, the model from Chile was the one who got all the eyes and interactions, who was also sharing her stories, her great emotion at having made this special participation, very happy with the results.

He was also presuming to us that he is traveling, in French lands, exercising from where and also showing that you have to carry the constancy with you everywhere.

Despite being on vacation, enjoying her trip, she also takes advantage of the circumstances to generate content and continue to pamper the public that has always been there to support her, in Show News we recommend not waiting for you to continue enjoying everything she does for her admirers from Internet.