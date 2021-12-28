David Ortiz falls a little in the voting to the hall of fame

The dominican David ortiz not bad in the voting for him Hall of FameHowever, in the last votes his name has not been crossed out.

According to Héctor Gómez, David Ortiz dropped to 80.6%; Bonds and Clemens at 74.2%.

David Ortiz 80.6% Barry Bonds 74.2% Roger Clemens 74.2% Scott Rolen 72.6% Curt Schilling 69.4% Todd Helton 54.8% Billy Wagner 53.2% Andruw Jones 50.0% Alex Rodriguez 48.4% Manny Ramirez 40.3%

62 ballots (15.8%) have been released and 330 more ballots are missing.

It takes 75% of the votes to enter the Hall of Fame, so far Ortiz is the only one who would enter that Hall in case the voting ended, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens remain just one point and Scott Rolen keeps getting closer.

Alex Rodríguez, who for many is the best player in MLB history, has not yet accumulated 50% of the votes, Manny Ramírez barely has 40% and Curt Schilling remains in the fight.

Players who do not score a minimum of 5% are automatically eliminated and cannot appear on the ballot for years to come. – Players have a maximum of 10 years on the ballot to try to get 75%.

