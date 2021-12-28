Dayro Moreno, experienced Colombian attacker, is close to returning to the Betplay League by 2022, after a tour abroad.

The player’s representative, Álvaro Muñoz, spoke of the possibility of a Colombian club signing the forward.

Option to return

“Dayro He is currently looking to have an important meeting here in Colombia, “Muñoz said in an interview on Caracol Radio.

In addition, the businessman denied that there is a dialogue with Deportivo Pasto. “Until now, no. Yes it has leaked, several times in the street I have met soccer people and they have asked me.”

Dayro Moreno played his last season at the Oriente Petrolero club in Bolivia. In Colombia he played in Once Caldas, Junior, Millonarios and Nacional.

