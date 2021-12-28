Dean of Medicine of Rosario explained the differences in the behavior of covid-19 in Colombia and Europe: “We have an important shielding”

File photo of a nurse preparing a dose of the Sinovac vaccine against covid-19 in Bogotá, Colombia. EFE / Carlos Ortega



Covid-19 has been in the world for more than two years, during the process to overcome the health crisis that has been generated, different areas have had to go through spikes of contagion, which occur every so often, create higher levels of mortality and collapse of the health system. The highest peak that Colombia experienced was between the end of April and the beginning of July, however, it seems that so far the self-care, biosecurity and vaccination measures have shown a positive effect, because despite the forecasts the country has not it has presented the risk of a new wave.

Although the outlook is very positive, people are currently concerned about the situation that Europe is experiencing, as it is once again the epicenter of the virus since they have had to return to toughen measures such as: confinements to unvaccinated citizens, return to protocols, intensify vaccination, cancellation of events and other measures.

For what the dean of the School of Medicine of the Universidad del Rosario, Gustavo Quintero, in an interview with the Weekly magazine made some clarifications on the subject, among them, that Colombia has a very low probability of returning to have such a strong growth with that of the Old Continent with the new omicron variant.

“The risks exist, this is a genomic variant that has shown greater contagion power. The reproducibility index of people that an infected person can infect is between 12 and 18 individuals, which means that it is very contagious. And in a virus that behaves in such an anomalous way, that has such a high possibility of contagion, the risk always exists. But in the analysis you have to look at what is happening in Colombia and what is happening in other countries where this wave of contagion is being generated “, explained the doctor and added”I believe that Colombia has an important shield, which cannot make us lose the north of protection, but that it will allow us to go through this crisis with better results than other countries ”.

In this sense, he said that Colombia has some comparative advantages in vaccination and biosafety measures compared to European countries and the United States. Well, the levels of people with the biological are higher and the biosecurity measures have remained in time.

“There are a couple of reasons that are definitive: On the one hand, in Colombia, we have about 80% of the population that has at least one dose of immunity, and about 60% have complete immunity schemes. There are even a little more than 2 million people who already have an additional booster. Another important point for the analysis of Colombia is that here we have been much more exposed to contagion. This may have also brought us a high degree of immunization. Plus, In Colombia there are a high number of people committed to biosafety, who use masks, who do not go to crowded places and who keep their distance. That has also served us well. Europe, on the other hand, has had stages in which the use of the mask has been rejected because they believed that they had overcome the situation and the percentage of vaccination is lower ”, explained Gustavo Quintero.

The scientist added that this is not for people to stop taking care of themselves or to abandon the measures, but rather that they must be maintained because the virus will continue to mutate and we do not know when this is actually normalized as a step with other viruses at the time. .

