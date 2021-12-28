Delivery drivers in New York City close to enjoying new benefits | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

for the new year, 51st and riskof rain.factor: they eat less thanone month thechanges approved for thehinús of the delivery men tonew York.gary merson tell usare the benefits. spoke withworkers on whatthey expect from that measure.gary: engraving system forrecover the bikesstolen electricity constitutepart of the initiatives thatwill benefit the distributorsaí as a road education, sinceit is risky work anddeliveries of protective helmets.part of the systembenefits starts withlicense applicationoperation by theapplications until 24January.from there they have until Aprilto develop a campaignfor affiliated workers.there are employees already celebratingthe changes to come.>> with colleagues we dothis to be protected byeverything. not only not latinos,but all of us who workin this.gary: between the changes isplace police cameras,there as additional lightingwhere groups of them arethey stand as guard forgive mutual security support.since April 22, theapplications should check themworkers’ rights.give them more control overdeliveries.can limit the distance ofyour travels and refuse to uselenses or attachments. furthermore, they mustpay them at least once aweek and report thetrip details likeestimated time, distance andthe tip, has been one of thecars with the shares oftransparency and part in whatled to this conquest.gary: let’s know the orderlots of information about thedelivery distance andsong receives for each sale.finds out what the clientso that it reaches your pocket?>> sometimes they pay by card andthey put them. on paper and there it ista the tip.gary: comes into effect onbeginning.hide his cell phone and greatqr code on screen hasaccess to the scope of those