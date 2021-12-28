Desmond Tutu’s fortuitous visit to the Dominican Republic

In 2006, the symbol of the struggle against apartheid in South Africa and the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose death was reported this Sunday, was in the Dominican Republic.

During his visit to the country, the South African visited then-President Leonel Fernández. Both leaders talked for around 45 minutes. The meeting with the former president occurred unexpectedly in his office in the National Palace at 9:00 p.m. on February 14, 2006.

Originally, Tutu had no plans to set foot on Dominican territory, as he was on a humanitarian mission in Haiti. The South African traveled to the neighboring nation invited by the Organization of American States (OAS), to officiate a mass for peace and reconciliation in that country.

When he tried to leave the neighboring country, he was unable to travel to the United States after his airline suspended all flights to and from Haiti, due to the crisis that nation was going through.

After the situation, the Nobel Peace Prize He was transferred in helicopters of the Dominican Air Force from Port-au-Prince to Dominican soil.

The Anglican archbishop died on Sunday at the age of 90, unleashing a wave of tributes to honor one of the last icons of this generation.

Desmond Tutu rose to prominence in the darkest hours of apartheid when, as a religious leader, he led peaceful marches against segregation and to advocate for sanctions against the Pretoria white supremacist regime.

Unlike other militants of his time, his habits saved him from imprisonment and his peaceful struggle was recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.