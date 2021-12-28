Díaz-Canel deletes on Twitter photo with Amaury Pérez holding hands

The Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel He deleted from his Twitter account a photo in which he was seen holding the singer-songwriter’s hand Amaury Pérez Vidal, in a pose of some complicity between friends.

The image accompanied a congratulations to the author of “Make you come” who this December 26 turned 68 years old. However, in the face of homophobic criticism and ridicule on social media, the Cuban ruler chose to delete the photo.

Image capture on Twitter

The image was replaced by one of Amaury Pérez Vidal laughing with Fidel Castro, alleged symbol of virility among Cuban communists.

Twitter users were quick to ask Díaz-Canel what is the fear to show himself in a pose with the singer-songwriter Amaury Pérez and they even pointed out that the change was made late, because there were already screenshots, to leave graphic testimony of the event.

The photo by Amaury and Díaz-Canel leaves dozens of homophobic comments that allude to the possibility of a “Difficult Love” between the president and the singer.

Image capture on Twitter

When a user doubted on Twitter about the reasons why Díaz-Canel instead of ignoring the comments, preferred to delete the photo, from the profile of Liborio in Cuba they respond:

“Because an alpha male, hairy chest, silver back, chest of steel, knight of the night, eyesight of a tiger, strength of a bull, voice of a Spartan, revolutionary opportunist, outstanding cederist and put to finger that is respected, you cannot upload a photo that calls into question all your ‘qualities’ “.

Image capture on Twitter

In the comments there are also users who allude to the support of the Pérez Vidal family to the Cuban regime. In this sense, a short video of an interview with the now deceased mother of the singer, the presenter and artist stands out. Consuelo Vidal.

In the interview, unknown to most Cubans, Consuelito Vidal narrates everything he gave to the Revolution in his professional life and how his dedication was reciprocated only with intangible values ​​such as patriotism, honor and others. Despite his mother’s views, Amaury has historically maintained his support for the regime.

In April the singer-songwriter was criticized on social media for sharing a photo in which he shows how he is vaccinated on a tattoo that he wears on his shoulder with the coat of arms of Cuba.

Amaury Pérez Vidal is a composer, poet, musician, singer and television presenter. He is one of the founders of the Nueva Trova Cubana.