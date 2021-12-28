Diego Lainez with options to leave Real Betis on loan

The youth squad of America club, Diego lainez, it seems he is living his last days as an element of the Real Betis after his little participation in the approach of Manuel Pellegrini, The 21-year-old footballer would have the opportunity to go to another team with the intention of adding more minutes of play and developing his style of play in the old continent.

The ex of the Eagles of America has made a greater effort to take advantage of the few opportunities offered by the Chilean coach by responding efficiently, however, it has not been enough for him to become the main piece of the Verdiblancos after overcoming the injury (which kept him away from the team for four months. sports action) that he suffered in the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2020, at which time he was classified as a great player to continue consolidating in this season of Spanish football, although the opposite happened.

The Real Betis He would already be speeding up the negotiations to incorporate the Spanish footballer, Dani Ceballos, originating a new destination for the Olympic medalist with another Spanish team on loan for the next six months, now that Europe will have the winter market, to which three clubs have already emerged interested in wanting to add to Lainez to their ranks, it is about Elche, Mallorca and Espanyol, according to the information of the press of the old continent.

The Verdiblancos wish that Lainez add minutes to regain his rhythm and in the following Season return with him Betis to contend for a place and increase internal competition, since Manuel Pellegrini recognizes his abilities, therefore, the transfer of the Mexican would not have the option to buy. The three teams that intend to add the services of the 21-year-old player remain in positions with danger of relegation.

Position of the teams that want Lainez

The Espanyol from Barcelona It is the best positioned of the three mentioned clubs, since it is placed in the eleventh place of The league with 23 units after 18 games played. For his part, Majorca settled in fifteenth place with 20 points, while the Elche he is 17th in the competition with 15 points after winning only three games, drawing six and losing nine times.

Lainez’s activity with Betis

The Mexican has added 272 minutes of action with the Betics, being his greatest participation in the Copa del Rey, where he has scored two goals against Alicante and Talavera, since in the The league He only accumulates 20 minutes when entering change without having goals or assists.