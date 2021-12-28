Divorce of the Dukes of Argyll, the sex scandal that shook the British in the 60s





Margaret Campbell, the famous and beautiful Duchess of Argyll, had been a celebrity, and a source of scandal, even before her debutante days.

By BBC Mundo

But she would be remembered for only one thing: the so-called ‘divorce of the century’, which ended her marriage to the Duke of Argyll in 1963.

Photos, forcibly taken by her husband and presented as evidence, showed her naked in her distinctive pearls, in what the presiding judge called “a rude form of sexual intercourse” with an unidentified man.

Divorce convulsed Britain in the 1960s, reflecting the changes to come.

What has perhaps been lost along the way is the feeling that the Duchess, and indeed the Duke, were living human beings, flesh and blood.

A new miniseries “A Very British Scandal” or “A Very British Scandal”, with actors Claire Foy and Paul Bettany playing the Argylls, tries to rectify that.

But this is one of those stories that makes sense of the old cliché that says: truth is stranger than any fiction.

Scandalous and adored

The daughter of a Scottish millionaire, raised primarily in New York, young Margaret Whigham grew up in an atmosphere of privilege, but emotional insecurity.

By the time she was 19, she was already a veteran of engagements: to Prince Aly Khan, the Earl of Warwick, the son of newspaper mogul Lord Beaverbrook, and married millionaire sportsman Glen Kidston.

Also, as she told an aspiring biographer, she became pregnant with actor David Niven and underwent an illegal abortion.

In 1933, at age 20, she married the wealthy businessman and socialite Charles Sweeny. There was so much public excitement surrounding her wedding dress that the event paralyzed traffic in Knightsbridge, a posh part of London, for three hours.

Click HERE to continue reading.