DOGE millionaire has found a new investment gem

two min of reading

Glauber contessoto, who became famous as “the millionaire of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ”after his net worth skyrocketed following an investment in the meme coin, he shared his next speculative asset and this time his investment decision was not dictated by tweets from the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon Musk.

What has happened

Contessoto spoke with crypto data service CoinStats about his second-heaviest investment and the reason for his choice in an interview shared with Benzinga.

He explained that he invested around $ 250,000 in Dogecoin after Musk backed the cryptocurrency, this happened after Contessoto got disappointed in the stock market when GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 88.29% from an all-time high of $ 347.51 to $ 40.69 in about three weeks in February.

“Understanding what happened to the action [GameStop] and how certainly unfair I felt the stock market was, I looked at cryptocurrencies and realized that this was an alternative way to invest my money, “he said.

Contessoto then sold all of his Tesla and Gamestop shares and invested a total of approximately $ 250,000 in Dogecoin using the margin trading feature. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) that allegedly made him a millionaire in just 69 days.

Now his 4.3 million DOGE is worth around $ 741,851.38, but he still refuses to sell any of his coins and has instead started investing in other projects with much lower market capitalizations.

Contessoto’s investment decisions are largely dictated by societal trends and his second-heaviest investment is now Floki inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI), a currency that is known for its hype advertising campaigns. He has over 822 million FLOKIs, worth over $ 100,000 according to the latest review, and he believes his “advertising is the best I’ve seen in the crypto space.”

Now he hopes that Dogecoin combined with Floki Inu, named after Elon Musk’s dog, can help him retire at 35 with $ 10 million and “be happy.”

Whether or not this happens, it already worked for him, as he is earning six times more from his social media presence, out of more than 177,000 followers on Twitter and 107,000 on YouTube, compared to what he made at the music company. hip hop where he previously worked.