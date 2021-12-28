Dollar price today December 27, peso starts losing

Today Monday, December 27, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.7092 per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 10 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.7187 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

After a start to the first day of the week with losses, the Mexican peso starts precisely the last week of 2021, falling 10.3 cents in an economic environment where the concerns that do not finish to calm down with respect to Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that spreads around the world.

This has brought other effects such as cancellations of plane flights in EU and forecasts that fear that this new strain will affect other sectors of the economy.

In the local aspect, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights that the capital market operates at 66% below the level registered in the last 30 days, while in the United States that volume of operation is 35% lower.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7187 – Sale: $ 20.7187

: Buy $ 20.7187 – Sale: $ 20.7187 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86

: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.20

: Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.20 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 20.95 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.32

Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.32 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.29

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.29 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.74 – Sale: $ 21.29

Buy: $ 19.74 – Sale: $ 21.29 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.20 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 51,182.9 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.46 pesos, for $ 27.83 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

