Dominican Republic will administer a fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19

Dominican Republic will apply a fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, reported this Monday the Minister of Public Health, Daniel rivera, without specifying the date on which it will begin to be administered.

The fourth dose will be given first to those over 60 years of age and to health personnel more than six months after receiving the third dose, Rivera said. who explained that this time different vaccines will be combined, such as Sinovac and Pfizer.

The official will be the first to receive this booster dose, as a way of setting an example, according to an interview on the El Sol de la Mañana radio program.

The details on this matter will be expanded in a resolution that the Health Cabinet is agreeing with the president Luis Abinaderadded.

The Dominican Republic, with 11 million inhabitants, has vaccinated 5.6 million people with two doses, while 1.4 million have received a third dose, according to official data.

Last Saturday the Ministry of Public Health reported on the first case of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the national territory, detected in a person who arrived from South Africa, while investigating other possible cases.

The country accumulates 414,704 cases of COVID-19 and 4,238 deaths from the disease. Currently, there are 255 people hospitalized for the virus, which represents 11% of the available beds.

Meanwhile, 71 patients are admitted to intensive care units (ICU), which are at 12% of their capacity, while 64 people require assisted ventilation, which is why 14% of the ventilators are in use.