Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a car for Christmas

This is how the mother of “The Rock” reacted to her gift 0:42

(CNN) – Dwayne Johnson gave his mother a heartfelt surprise this Christmas.

The actor and entrepreneur posted the sweet moment when he gifted his mother a car over the holiday weekend.

His young daughters helped him with the big reveal.

“I was shocked,” Johnson wrote. “She put up some good ugly yells. Then once her grandkids joined her inside the car. She was overwhelmed with pure joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog ​​wanted to chirp the car with his new Christmas chicken.”

He went on to write, “I’m so thankful that I can do this kind of thing for my mother, who has had an amazing life. I don’t take any of that for granted. Neither does she.”

Johnson has reason to celebrate this year. Not only did he have massive success with his Teremana tequila, his latest film, “Red Notice,” became the most-watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant.

Who needs Santa Claus when you have The Rock!