Eddy Herrera joins the list of artists with covid-19

Singer Eddy Herrera announced today that it has given positive for coronavirus covid-19 and that so far the symptoms that he presents are that of a “strong flu.”

You might be interested in reading: How many variants of covid-19 circulate in the country?

Here is the full statement:

In this way I want to inform you that in the early morning of today, Tuesday, December 28 of this year, due to some flu symptoms and other ailments, I decided to proceed with the test SARS-Covid-2 by RT-PCR and the result was DETECTED – POSITIVE. In this same order, at the moment I am being treated by my pulmonologist and so far I have not presented unusual symptoms; only strong flu.

In view of this, it is my responsibility to provide this information to everyone, especially to the people in whom I have commitments of private and public activities, all these days until January 1, 2022 and obviously I have to cancel them. All my work team will proceed to do the tests corresponding to Covid-19.

Unfortunately, many of us have been affected by Covid-19 and I take the moment to thank you for your understanding and understanding, at the same time, I apologize with great responsibility and regret with all those affected in relation to the activities of all these days and for the changes from the same.

Sincerely,

EDDY HERRERA

Other famous

The Dominican singer, Rubby perez, reported that when one of the protocol tests was carried out this Monday, a positive result of covid-19 was detected.

The singer Pavel Nunez ireported on December 19 that it has tested positive for Covid 19 and therefore, postpone all his artistic activities including his concert Big Band Núñez Trópico, which would take place on December 23 at the La Fiesta Theater of the Hotel Jaragua.