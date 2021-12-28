Eddy Herrera reports he has coronavirus

The merengue player Eddy Herrera reported through a statement that this Tuesday, December 28, he tested positive for covid-19.

“In this way I want to inform you that at dawn today, Tuesday, December 28 of this year, due to some flu symptoms and other ailments, I decided to proceed with the SARS-Covid-2 test by RT-PCR and the result was DETECTED – POSITIVE. In this same order, at the moment I am being treated by my pulmonologist and so far I have not presented unusual symptoms; only strong flu, “the statement details.

The “Galán del merengue” called all the people who have had contact with him in recent days to take the corresponding measures.

He also apologized for the changes that he will be making in the activities he had scheduled.

Rubby perez

In the last hours, Rubby Pérez also announced that he tested positive for covid-19, which is why he canceled all the parties he had scheduled for these dates.

Also, the artist reported that so far he has not had serious symptoms.

“So far, thank God, I do not present symptoms that signify a concern and I proceed to save the specified quarantine in these cases,” Pérez said in a statement published on his social networks.

“The loudest voice of the merengue” apologized to the public to whom he had to present himself and thanked the understanding in this situation.

“I offer my sincere apologies to my people in the United States (specifically Miami and Boston) and Santo Domingo, where we had to fulfill immediate commitments, for the change of plans that this could represent any of you,” he said.

Other activities canceled by the coronavirus

The second function of the event “Los 50 añitos de Cuquín Victoria” has also had to be postponed, due to the fact that several members of the production team have coronavirus, as reported.

“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but the health of all team members, as well as that of the general public, is a priority,” the statement said.

On December 19, the singer Pavel Núñez who has tested positive for Covid 19 and consequently, postponed all his artistic activities including his concert “Big Band Núñez Trópico”, which would take place on December 23 at the La Fiesta Theater of the Hotel Jaragua .