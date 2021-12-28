Emelec announces Roberto Garcés as a new reinforcement for 2022 | National Championship | sports

The millionaire cadre acquired the rights to the ‘Cat’, which he signed for four seasons.

The Club Sport Emelec, Ecuadorian soccer vice-champion, continues to prepare to face the 2022 season in which he will face the national championship, Copa Libertadores and Copa Ecuador. On the arrival of Marcos Caicedo and the purchase of Alejandro Cabeza, he joins this Monday Roberto Garcés.

The 28-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder joins the blue cast with a four-year contract.

“El Bombillo reaches an agreement with the Macará Club of Ambato and acquires the economic and federative rights of the central midfielder Roberto Garcés, who signs with the Blues for four seasons,” the electrical panel reported in a statement.

The cat He made his formative divisions at Aucas and Deportivo Quito before arriving at El Nacional in 2016, where he had his best moments. In 2019 he was acquired by Liga de Quito, but did not find space in the white box and was immediately signed by Independiente del Valle, where he was led by Emelec’s current coach, the Spanish. Ismael Rescalvo.

In 2021 he signed for Macará de Ambato and played 29 matches out of 30 possible, 28 as a starter and on one occasion he entered from the substitute bench. According to LigaPro data, the man from Quito recorded two goals and assists. As for his defensive side, he made 24 sacks (75% accuracy), 25 clearances, 11 blocks and 39 interceptions.

He gave 832 correct passes, of which in general he reached 85.4% accuracy and obtained 79.3% effectiveness in the deliveries in the opposite field. (D)