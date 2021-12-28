Erik Rubín grateful to Luis Miguel for his discretion

Erik Rubín / Mexico Agency

The biographical series of Luis Miguel caused a great stir in the artistic environment for the things that were captured on the small screen in relation to the lives of other celebrities, not only the “Sun of Mexico.”

For this reason, Andrea Legarreta’s husband did not hesitate to express his joy when he learned that the interpreter of “Under the table” did not share his youth adventures with some of the members of the Timbiriche group.

“Good thing nothing came out! No, we better leave it that way, yes, we had a hard time, pure good vibes the Micky, the net, also a fun time where we were a group of friends, Sasha, Benny, El Burro (Van Rankin), and we had a great time well … How many times at Baby de Acapulco? Good times brother. Let it stay there, nothing more in the memory of the four ”, said Erik with a big smile.

Erik Rubín and Luis Miguel / Mexico Agency

Changing the subject, the singer-songwriter confessed in an interview for the program Sale el Sol that one of his great illusions is to be able to collaborate with Luis Miguel, but composing a song for him.

“I think he is a great artist, yes I am a friend of him, I have not seen him for many years, but a few years I was very close to him, and without a doubt it would be incredible to have something new and also to have the chance to play with other artists, well, it’s the fun part, isn’t it? The truth is, spinning and everything, father, but it nurtures me a lot when you’re creating new things, so I think it would be very good for him, I think it would inject him very good energy, “he said.

