Establishments that consume food and beverages must reduce their capacity to 50% inside due to the increase in cases of COVID-19

The establishments in which people remove their masks to consume food or beverages will have, as of December 30, to reduce their capacity to 50% of their capacity indoors and to 75% abroad.

This was stipulated today, Monday, by the governor Pedro Pierluisi by signing a new executive order after the increase in positive cases to COVID-19 registered in recent weeks in the country.

The restriction includes: fast foods, cafes, bars, cafeterias, hammocks, sports bar, cinemas, community centers, activity venues, coliseums, theaters and any other place that serves drinks or prepared food.

On the other hand, the president allowed massive events to continue taking place and to operate with the same capacity limit: if it is in closed spaces – such as theaters, amphitheaters, stadiums, coliseums and convention centers – it should be reduced to 50% and in open spaces at 75%.

Pierluisi assured that this measure was taken in a “fair balance” between the health, security of the population and the effects on the economy.

“The measures taken in this Executive Order are similar to those implemented during the different seasons in which there was an increase in contagion, which were certainly effective”said the governor in written statements to the press.

The new statute arises when the positivity rate at the national level is at 22.16%, according to preliminary data from the Department of Health.

In addition, the health agency of the archipelago confirmed in the morning hours today 27 new cases of the omicron variant in Puerto Rico, adding to the four that had been announced, for a total of 31.

According to the daily government report, which is updated at noon, hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased to 183, 44 of them pediatric.

Twelve of the 139 adult patients are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which nine are connected to an artificial respirator. A pediatric patient is in intensive care.