Everton complicates their situation in the Premier League and puts Yerry Mina in doubt again

The English team, Everton, are going through a very difficult situation in the Premier League and once again question the place of Colombian Yerry Mina

December 27, 2021 · 9:00 p.m.

The COVID-19 situation that European countries are going through again puts football in doubt. Many teams lost their games because they were unable to travel to play due to contagions on the campus.

One of the most affected leagues is the Premier League. There, several schools are isolated by the massive contagion of the disease and the return of activity is worrying.

The date N ° 20 of the tournament is scheduled for the next December 28, 29 and 30. This will be one of the few leagues that will not have a break, and in the face of these infections they cause concern in the clubs.

One of the teams affected in the last hours is Everton, which already confirmed eleven casualties to face Burnley last Sunday when they had to face Burnley. Next Thursday, December 30, they will face Newcastle at 2:30 pm (Colombia time).

For this reason, coach Rafa Benítez raises the possibility of the return of Yerry Mina, although it is not yet known if the player is in the best physical condition, since he has been dragging an injury.

The reality is that some of these players, like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, have been out for months, so we have players who have punches, we have to push them, play with players who are not in shape. Who will take responsibility if something happens? We are exposing them, “said the Spanish DT.