Expert highlights that capacity reduction will not immediately decrease the COVID-19 positivity rate

The new executive order, which limits the capacity in establishments for the consumption of food and beverages, will not immediately cause a decrease in the rate of positivity of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, recognized the former epidemiologist of the State. Angeles Rodriguez Rosario.

As of this Thursday, any closed place where people remove their masks to consume food or drinks will have to reduce the number of customers it receives to half its capacity, announced yesterday, Monday, the governor Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia, as part of the alternatives to stop the spread of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

“What will happen next week has already been written, but we should see a death of positive cases at the beginning of the year”, assured Rodríguez Rosario.

Executive Order 85 of 2021, which the president signed yesterday, takes into consideration one of the recommendations offered by the Scientific Coalition to reduce the record number in the positivity rate, which yesterday was at 22.2%, said its president, Daniel Colón Ramos.

The order includes not only restaurants, cafes, bars and hammocks, but also coliseums, theaters and convention centers that hold mass activities.

In the case of places that carry out activities or serve people in open spaces or outdoors, they may operate at a 75% quota, according to the executive order.

In the opinion of Colón Ramos, “The most effective measure is going to be the one that people pay attention to, because it is a collaboration between the executive orders and the behavior of the citizens.”

The Coalition also recommended limiting the hours of operation of certain businesses, an alternative that the president has not yet adopted.

For his part, Rodríguez Rosario said that the measure addresses two of the factors that represent the greatest risk of contagion, which is why he judged it as a potentially effective one.

“Transmission is very high, and one of the things that spreads the contagion the most is proximity to an infected person and being without a mask, which is mandatory when someone eats or drinks, so I think it is an excellent measure”, said the infectologist.

Meanwhile, Colón Ramos explained that there is still an uncertain scenario due to the unknown effect of the omicron variant in patients with respiratory problems, such as asthma, or in the elderly population, even when it comes to vaccinated people.

He indicated that there are multiple variables such as the number of people vaccinated, the decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine (six months after the first dose, in the case of Pfizer and Moderna; and two months, in the case of Johnson & Johnson ), as well as omicron’s ability to evade the immunity provided by vaccines. Furthermore, the clinical manifestations of this variant are different, mainly associated with congestion, headache and general fatigue.

In that sense, he recalled that the hospitalization data is reflecting, at the moment, those people infected a week or two ago, who are young people.

“We will not see the cases of older adults until a week or two later, when we see the result of family celebrations for the holidays”, He said.

“We have a governor who wants to have everything open”

The neuroscientist also emphasized that people should view this type of change in executive orders of the Pierluisi Urrutia administration with alert and caution.

“We have a governor who wants to have everything open. Since day one, he has said it, so for him to take these measures (to reduce capacity) it takes a lot. I hope that this sends the message to the people that these are not measures that are taken lightly, but because there is a serious situation that warrants it “, pointed out the also professor of Molecular Biology at Yale University.

This is the fourth executive order approved by the governor in relation to the emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a week.

“If each Puerto Rican follows to the letter all the precautionary measures ordered by the CDC, by the Department of Health, by the other components of the government of Puerto Rico, and by this executive order, there is no doubt that we will all protect ourselves”, asserted, for his part, the governor.

He also reminded citizens of their responsibility “to continue taking the precautionary measures imposed, to avoid the crowding of people and, in addition, to be judicious and determine not to participate in any activity that they understand could put their health or that of the the rest”.

Current orders require complete vaccination against COVID-19 to attend mass events, as well as a negative test performed 48 hours before attending the event; Evidence of vaccination or a negative test is also required to enter food and beverage establishments. In addition, the third dose was required for personnel in the health and education sectors.