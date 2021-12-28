Experts highlight the benefits of the new order that regulates pardons and clemency

The new executive order signed by the governor Pedro Pierluisi In order to regulate the evaluation and possible granting of executive clemency, it was favored, in general terms, by two legal professionals who, for years, have worked closely with individuals who have requested this type of benefit.

In separate interviews, Iris Yaritza Rosario, Assistant Professor of Criminal Law at the Law School of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), and Julio Fontanet, Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Inter-American University, celebrated that finally specific terms will be imposed to attend this type of request and a necessary element of transparency will be injected.

Rosario, coordinator of the DNA Project at the UPR, also stressed that Pierluisi seeks to regulate a prerogative that is entirely his own and that this is how he is recognized by the Constitution.

“The most innovative thing is that they are going to publish the pardons that have been requested, and that gives it an important symbolic transparency. It will be accessible to everyone “Rosario said to The new day. “It is also important that some controls are imposed, including that of the terms, and that is positive”he added.

In addition, he recalled that he has before the Board of Parole (JLBP), since 2019, a request for pardon for former inmate Fernando Guzmán, who was educated behind bars and is today a professional. In addition, he said that the UPR DNA Project will support the request for clemency for the inmate Antonino Sánchez Burgos, who is serving a life sentence for a murder that he claims he did not commit.

“And we don’t know anything”, he claimed. “The governor does accept implicitly that there are innocents behind bars and that he will use executive clemency when existing legal remedies are exhausted.”

The dean of the Faculty of Law of the Inter-American University, Julio Fontanet. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)

Rosario, however, commented that the executive order could have unconstitutional elements, such as the claim that a petitioner has to wait two years to resubmit a request if the first is denied. He further noted that language could unduly limit the power of the next ruler.

To questions from this medium, he indicated that the requirements to evaluate a petition are not necessarily more rigorous than the current ones. “The reality is that (the governor) can withdraw from them under two circumstances: cases where the inmate has served a substantial part of the sentence or the person can prove their rehabilitation, and cases where the procedural remedies have been exhausted and the person persuaded the committee of his innocence “, he stated.

Fontanet, who directs the Innocence Project, described the executive order as a great initiative and maintained that the text provides uniformity to the process.

“It brings a lot of transparency to the process, and that is very important for all interested parties”Fontanet said. “Something fundamental is that, at times, it is frustrating when you are going to present claims of innocence and request a pardon, that the petitioner has to show that he is repentant or that he is rehabilitated when, if you are innocent, you have already raised it. We have had many innocent people with that claim, and since they did not accept criminal responsibility, they were punished ”.

The former president of the Bar Association also praised that, in the text of the executive order, cases in which the sentences are disproportionate are addressed.

However, Fontanet is concerned that the governor’s advisory committee will become too bureaucratic, and was struck by a clause that provides that the committee will have two years to evaluate requests from previous four-year terms. Inocencia Project, which litigates cases of wrongly convicted persons, participates in two cases presented during the administration of Wanda Vázquez Garced.

One is that of Antonio Ramos Cruz, who is imprisoned for the death of Haydee Maymi and his sons Eduardo Y Melissa, five and three years old, respectively, in the so-called Trujillo Alto Massacre. The other case is that of Christine Cortes convicted, in 2015, for the murder of her 62-day-old daughter, in 2011, in Ponce.

In both instances, the cases have been evaluated by the JLBP and it only remains for Pierluisi to express himself.