Experts in family medicine and consumers present a decalogue of …

SEVILLA, 28 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Andalusian Society of Family and Community Medicine (Samfyc) and consumer organizations have presented this Tuesday the “Decalogue of the most urgent needs of Primary Health Care in Andalusia”, a document with which they seek to promote health care from a vision shared by the population and by health professionals on aspects of improvement.

The proposals have been prepared with the help of the Union of Consumers of Andalusia (UCA) and Facua-Consumidores en Acción, with the idea of ​​achieving a “precise union if you want to improve the quality of care in the Andalusian public health system”, has Samfyc explained in a statement.

Some of its conclusions are that primary care, being “the closest and closest to citizens and the one that accompanies them throughout their life cycle, that it should aspire to the humanization of the relationships it maintains with them in all its instances and circumstances “, as well as that in” its full development it should contemplate the enhancement of actions in the field of promotion and prevention and areas such as mental health “.

It also highlights that “the digitization and use of new information and communication technologies are an opportunity for the digital transformation of primary care”, or that “it is necessary to analyze waiting times and optimal care, adjusting the proportionality of resources human resources to guarantee quality care “.

“It is necessary to substantially improve the information systems of the healthcare activity”, added the document, which also emphasizes that “they need to improve their resolution capacity, providing the necessary resources and skills based on scientific evidence and innovation. technology oriented to the community setting in fields such as laboratory diagnosis and medical imaging, clinical decision support systems, minor interventions, telemedicine and self-care support “.

The authors of the document have also proposed the creation of an “Observatory for analysis, study and evaluation of suggestions, complaints and claims made by users, guaranteeing the participation of consumer and user organizations”. “This observatory should also coordinate the conduct of user satisfaction surveys and their portfolio of services, in addition to promoting the publication of brochures or information guides on them and their correct use,” they have opined.

Finally, they have argued that “it is necessary to promote the Strategic Plan for the improvement of primary care in the Andalusian Public Health System (SSPA) that includes all the existing improvement proposals”, that “it is urgent to improve the participation of the users in health matters, as well as reactivating regulated participation, especially the constitution of the Andalusian Health Council, as well as others related to its control and management “.

However, they have warned that “all of the above will not be possible without substantial improvements in the annual budgetary allocations for these services, guaranteeing human resources and an increase in staff, with special attention to areas or health districts with deficit services.”