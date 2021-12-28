Facu Campazzo and the personal duel he had with Stephen Curry in Warriors vs. Nuggets

In their first meeting between the two, Stephen Curry and Facundo Campazzo sparked off in a great NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets.

This Tuesday there will be a great duel between Golden state warriors, Western Conference leaders, and the Denver nuggets, who are sixth in the same area. The party will have a lot of star power and candidates for Mvp on the NBA 2021-22 with Stephen Curry Y Nikola Jokic as figures.

However, another player who is very noticeable in the Nuggets is the Argentine point guard. Facundo Campazzo, who is having a sensational match streak, and you already know what it is to face and make life impossible for the best shooter in history.

It is a mini rivalry in which both players respect each other that began the first time they met in the regular season, on April 12, 2021, for the last regular season. There, sparks were brought out, there was a bit of talk in between and even post-match statements.

The confrontation of Stephen Curry and Facundo Campazzo

In Golden State’s 116-107 win, Curry finished with 53 points. However, when Facu dialed it, Steph could only score 5 points, Y Campazzo’s defense was exceptional, pressing it from end to end. The Chef he even told him “you can’t mark me” in the only triple that turned him, showing that she was really annoying him.

Facu finished with 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and a +12 differential, the best in Denver. Thanks to the intensity he put on the brand, Curry admitted this and praised the Argentine after the duel. “He brought (brought out) the best of me”he said, with a smile in between, showing how spicy the duel was with steals, fouls and triples in between.