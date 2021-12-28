Famous singer confesses that she has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and gives the controversial reason

Mexico City.- Such as the case of Aracely Arambula, Miguel Bosé Y Paty Christmas, singer Maria Karunna recently confessed that he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and gave his reasons for not doing so.

“Got him dread to vaccine… because I have investigated things that it brings that are harmful, “said the member of the group Slang in an interview for the show program The sun rises.

Later, the artist revealed some of her fears about this health measure “I do want to see my grandchildren, I do want to reach my 70 years, and there have been testimonies of people who do die, of people who give pneumonia, what do they give heart attacks, what do they give paralysis… how can I not be afraid of the vaccine? “

However, the famous 48-year-old commented that she is between a rock and a hard place because of the issue, because to go on tour she needs to have a vaccination scheme.

“I’m suffering because of that, I’m seeing how to get rid of it, but let’s see what happens because I can’t stop working either,” said the singer of the single Love forms, making it clear that she might be a bit more open to getting the vaccine than her aforementioned colleagues.

