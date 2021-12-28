Ferran Torres, new FC Barcelona player!

It’s official! FC Barcelona has confirmed the arrival of Ferran torres to the Camp Nou. The international with Spain signs a contract with the Barça entity until the 2026-2027 season, after reaching an agreement with Manchester City for 55 million euros fixed plus another ten in variables. He will join the Blaugrana dynamic immediately.

The bet of the Barça by the ex of the Valencia is total. Xavi Hernández asked Joan Laporta’s board of directors to sign the footballer because he meets the profile he is looking for to improve the team for the second leg of the 2021-2022 season. Ferran is a pure winger, capable of also playing as a center forward. He is versatile, with a lot of goal and the ability to outwit his rivals.

His ability to play in more than one position in attack has led him to be a resource widely used by Pep Guardiola and also Luis Enrique in the Spanish national team. His profile is right-handed and he is capable of playing close to the band, with the objective of creating depth, but it can also appear from the central area, where it also manages to perform with great success. His brashness, ambition and ability to be in the right place and time make him a danger to rival defenses.

Since he was in the Valencia quarry he proved to be a very electric and unbalanced player, one of those who pose pure danger with just his presence. The Foios-born man knows how to start and finish his plays on the outside but also go out and deepen on the inside, but the final change of pace will take him out to his right. In addition to that, he is a player who often easily escapes from his rivals to leave them on the road. He has self-confidence and confidence, he is agile, vertical and direct. A profile that is missing in Barcelona (beyond Ansu and Dembélé).

Ferran, ‘desperate’ for Barça

The Manchester City put many obstacles so that the negotiations with the culés found a middle point. From day one, Ferran Torres expressed his desire to return to Spain and wear the FC Barcelona shirt, but the economic factor played against the Catalans. However, the footballer’s insistence was key and, after more than a month of negotiation, the dream came true.

Now there is only one point to be resolved: the player’s registration in LaLiga. The entity exceeds its salary limit and first needs to process the departures of a few players so that Ferran becomes part of the culé squad. Sales and transfers will be key in the winter market.