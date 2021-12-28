Floyd Mayweather Posted His Eccentric $ 18 Million Christmas Gift On Instagram | Other Sports | sports

The North American fighter has surprised his more than 27.5 million followers by showing his new quirk.

Floyd Mayweather never ceases to amaze us every day with his luxuries, eccentricities and other excesses outside the ring. He has already amazed the world with his collection of luxury cars, valued at more than $ 22 million. It has not been the only thing that he has recently bragged about, and it is that he also showed what his first car was.

Now, the North American fighter has surprised his more than 27.5 million fans showing his new whim through his personal account of Instagram. A detail with a more than special shine: a diamond watch.

The boxer has shared his new ‘toy’, which is valued at more than $ 18 million. “I made it to the top without giving a damn, so why should I start now? $ 18 million for the watch, “he said in a publication on his account Instagram, publishes newspaper ACE from Spain.

A clock Billionaire with 313 diamonds

Mayweather’s whim is an exclusive piece called Billionaire, made in white gold and covered by 313 emerald-cut diamonds, totaling 260 carats.

That’s not all, and it is that it also has a 1.21 carat ruby ​​that adorns the crown. A copy of the firm of Jacob & Co., already known for its high quality pieces.

And it is that it is one of the most expensive watches in the world as pointed out by the magazine Forbes when it was presented in 2015, at the Baselworld fair that same year, where it was explained that it is a jewel created by the aforementioned firm and the company Billionaire Lifestyle SARL, which is owned by businessman Flavio Briatore. (D)