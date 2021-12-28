Flying cars? These are the Simpsons predictions for 2022

There is very little left for the 2021 comes to an end and thousands of persons around the world they are already beginning to wonder what will 2022 bring for them, where do they wait love, money and health, but in other areas we could also have a more global panorama, since The Simpsons have already been in charge of giving some predictions.

This year a study was conducted commissioned by the company ‘Platin Casino’, same as paid people for see different seasons of The Simpsons and write down what predictions there would be for this 2022, where there are very interesting things.

It is important to know that the facts to be listed below is based on the supposed timeline of The Simpsons, where it is not assured that it will happen but it is what in Springfield have seen over the years.

Will there be no weapons in the United States?

In a special of Halloween the inhabitants of the Earth (or at least in the United States) destroy all their weapons To try to live in a utopia, made some villains take the opportunity to take control of the city.

People will feed themselves ‘virtually’

In another chapter we can see that The Simpson give a jump to the future and, supposedly, they reach the year 2022, where Marge and Homer are wearing glasses and eating through tubes, so this year we could feed ourselves in this new way.

New confinement due to Covid-19?

Another chapter shows us that in an assumption 2022 all rSpringfield residents they have to be inside their houses due to a virus that has spread, a fact that would make a great reference to the coronavirus, but that could also be a coincidence.

The future champion of the Qatar World Cup

Sport is another of the favorite subjects of The Simpson to predict things, that is why the yellow family anticipate next year Brazil and Spain will meet in the World Cup Final, where will the Canarinha, with the help of the referee, who lifts the champion title.

Flying cars will reach the world

Finally, one of the predictions that many hope that this 2022 It is the arrival of the flying cars, Well, in another chapter of this series it is said that they will be a reality and that they will make people’s lives much easier.