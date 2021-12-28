For Christmas, Neymar opened his luxurious mansion worth more than $ 3 million, in an exclusive neighborhood of São Paulo | Football | sports

It is a luxury house of 1,512 square meters and 1,880 square meters of construction.

Neymar is in his Brazil enjoying the Christmas holidays with the permission of Paris Saint-Germain. A vacation that the footballer is taking advantage of to enjoy his family and friends, and which he has also been able to enjoy in his new mansion in São Paulo, where he has already spent the first days.

A luxurious self-gift that arrives at the hands of the Brazilian crac just around Christmas after negotiating its purchase for several months, and which it already entered last Thursday, December 23, as different Brazilian media have reported, the newspaper publishes ACE from Spain.

It is a luxury mansion of 1,512 square meters and 1,880 square meters of construction. A house that is valued at about $ 3,500,000.

Has all the demands of the footballer

This house is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Alphaville, in Santana de Parnaíba, São Paulo. It has six suites and two floors, like his Mangaratiba mansion, and also meets some of Neymar’s demands, such as a tennis court. squash, a panoramic elevator, a spacious office and a garage with up to 20 spaces, where the crac can park its fleet of luxury vehicles.

It should also be noted that the views of the main room ended up conquering the PSG striker, as well as the green background of the vegetation that surrounds the house. It has a heated pool on the outside of the house, and it is covered with glass.

As for the bathrooms, these have a granite and marble finish. It also has a heated cellar and a kitchen gourmet, capable of conquering all kinds of palates.

Last but not least, the house is fully glazed, with panoramic views from almost every corner. It is fully automated with audio, video, lighting, pool heating, blinds and security cameras. (D)