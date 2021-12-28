From the beach and even in the snow! Jacky Bracamontes and other celebrities enjoy their vacations

3/5

Another celebrity who decided to spend Christmas days surrounded by snow was Mariana Ochoa. Although she is very discreet with the affairs of her private life, the singer, after spending a few days surrounded by her loved ones and even posing with the famous Santa Claus, shared with her fans that she is on vacation at the Baver Creek Mountain Resort in Colorado, U.S. Before leaving for the United States, Mariana posed with her two children Valentina and Salvador, ages 7 and 6, respectively, and dedicated a Christmas message: “Happy Christmas everyone! I hope you have a beautiful time with your loved ones, let’s not forget that it is a very special moment to give thanks for everything that surrounds us, for family, food and health ”, the businesswoman wrote. Despite the low temperatures and the heavy snowfall seen in the photos she posted, Mariana undoubtedly had an incredible time and she was seen to be the happiest in the images. Like Mayrín and Romina, the OV7 singer also dedicated herself to skiing: “We already needed a cold vacation, so we escaped to ski! I hope that yesterday you enjoyed a night full of harmony with your families, I wish all my Marianochos a Merry Christmas “, wrote Ochoa on his Instagram profile.

