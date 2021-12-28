Goodbye in 2021 to great legends of entertainment and culture of Mexico

The year that is ending was the goodbye to great legends of entertainment and culture of Mexico headed by the game a few weeks ago of the greatest exponent of ranchera music, Vicente Fernández.

2020 concluded with the departure of one of the most important composers in the country, Armando Manzanero, who died infected by the coronavirus on December 28, and with just twelve months of difference Vicente Fernández died on December 12 after a long illness.

A GOODBYE TO THE STAGES

After the death of Armando Manzanero a year ago, January 2021 continued with bad news for the music world with the death – also due to covid-19 – of the Chilean artist Mario Gutiérrez, 71, the founder of Los Ángeles Negros. , who was characterized by his great love for Mexico.

The virus did not forgive and by March Eulalio Cervantes Galarza, Known as “Sax”, a member of La Maldita Vecindad, died of complications from covid-19 at only 52 years of age.

Likewise, the founder of La Original Banda el Limón, Salvador Lizárraga, passed away at the age of 88, leaving a gap in regional Mexican music.

But the most painful loss of the year for Mexican music was the death of who is considered the last idol of ranchera music, Vicente Fernández, who died at 81 years of age after being admitted to the hospital for more than three months. .

THE CURTAIN CLOSES

2021 also saw the death of various actors and actresses, one of the most surprising was that of Carmen Salinas, known for her work in fictional movies, as producer of the play “Aventurera” and her roles in soap operas. Three days before Fernández’s death, he passed away at the age of 82 after several days of complications from a stroke.

Also, the actress known for her role in the legendary telenovela “Cuna de lobos” (1986) Lilia Aragon, died of 82 years in August of sudden death and “the villain of the sensual voice” Enrique Rocha, also left with 80 years.

The Mexican comedy mourned the death of 80-year-old Alfonso Zayas and the mysterious death of 22-year-old actor Octavio Ocaña (“Neighbors”, 2005) was one of the most shocking, as the young man was found in his vehicle with some bullet wounds without clarifying if it had been a murder or a suicide.

Ricardo González Gutiérrez, known as the clown Cepillín, also passed away at the age of 75 after a long time of deterioration in his health.

GOODBYE IN FILM AND PLASTIC ARTS

The cinema was not exempt from deaths, as the director and screenwriter Felipe Cazals died at the age of 84. His best known works were the film “Las poquianchis” (1976) and “El apando” (1976), in addition to his arrival at the Berlin Film Festival in 2017 with his film “Canoa”.

In addition, Isela Vega, one of the divas of Mexican cinema known for films like “La viuda negra” (1997), lost the battle against cancer at the age of 81 in March.

For his part, one of the legends of Mexican cinema for his voice and his acting, Rosita quintana, passed away at the age of 96. She was one of the last actresses from the Mexican Golden Age of Cinema to remain alive.

As for the plastic arts, the artist, designer and editor of Spanish origin Vicente Rojo died at the age of 89, widely recognized for having been part of the Generation of Rupture. One of his best known works is “Country of volcanoes”, which is located in front of the Foreign Relations building in the Historic Center of Mexico City.