Goodbye to Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez turns on the alarms and worries Juan Reynoso Guzmán

Cruz Azul suffers with the football restructuring and Jonathan Rodríguez gave bad news to Juan Reynoso Guzmán.

December 27, 2021 20:30 hs

Juan Reynoso Guzmán is in the midst of the possibility of having the departures of a series of footballers in Cruz Azul, among them Jonathan Rodríguez, who gave him terrible news about his future.

With the confirmed departures of Roberto Alvarado, Orbelín Pineda and Walter Montoya, now the Peruvian strategist waits for the possible casualties of Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotún, Pol Fernández and Alexis Peña.

Faced with this situation, the press media assure that Little head will look for a new future away from traditional football to land in the exotic football of Saudi Arabia before the arrival of various offers.

While the striker charrúa He has the opportunity to be part of the MLS before the imminent arrival of franchise offers with a large economic income, for Rodríguez the Saudi destination is more tempting.

Since his arrival, Jonathan managed to accumulate a total of 47 goals and twelve assists in one hundred appearances with the Cruz Azul shirt, which made him one of the figures in recent seasons.

With the arrivals of Christian Tabó and Uriel Antuna, Reynoso hopes to be able to make up for the absence of Little head facing the start of the 2022 Clausura Tournament and once again being considered as candidates to win the league title.