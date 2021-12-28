Green hydrogen already has 250 million to boost the value chain in Spain – News – Hybrids and Electricity

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has launched a call endowed with 250 million for the promotion of the value chain of renewable hydrogen, used for the manufacture of components, prototypes of new vehicles or electrolyzer projects to produce renewable hydrogen to big scale.

This is reflected in the order published this Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which details one of the first four calls for aid from the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of Renewable Energies, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage (PERTE ERHA) .

It is, as explained by the Ministry, “a complete program of instruments and measures to develop technology, knowledge, industrial capacities and new business models that reinforce Spain’s leadership position in the field of clean energy.”

“These first aid lines are endowed with an expandable 500 million euros, destined to promote renewable hydrogen, energy storage and energy communities,” they have pointed out.

This order, they add, was submitted to a public hearing between November 25 and December 3. During this process, they received 83 allegations, which cover aspects of both the order and the future call.

“Of the total contributions, issues related to increasing the scope of the typologies of action, some flexibility of the requirements, responsibilities applicable to some beneficiaries (for example, groups) and explicit references to technology centers have been incorporated into the order, as well as aspects of instruction of the procedure in case of the classification of applications “, they have added.

The criteria for awarding grants

These grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and will be managed by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDEA). The projects must respect the principle of “not causing significant damage” to the environment and the aid will be implemented as a subsidy to be received by the beneficiary, definitively, once the execution of the project is verified and the eligible costs incurred are credited. .

The award of the aid will be carried out taking into account the technical characteristics, private financing, the viability and impact of the project as well as externalities, such as the impact on just transition zones or the reduced emissions.

The Ministry has stressed that through the deployment of this aid mechanism, progress is being made in achieving the objectives of the Hydrogen Roadmap, a strategic document to promote renewable hydrogen.

“Among other objectives, it aspires to reach an electrolysis power of 300 MW to 600 MW in 2024 and 4 GW in 2030, 10% of the community objective, which shows the ambition of our country to be a fundamental actor within the European context “, they have pointed out.

Thus, the PERTE ERHA will mobilize an investment of more than 16,300 million euros, between contributions from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) and private funds. In general, the funds will be awarded through competitive calls to select the best projects.

In this sense, the participation of SMEs, the impact on territorial cohesion or the just transition, job creation or innovation will be taken into account. And priority will be given to short-term investment that is compatible with the achievement of the goals set in the medium and long term.