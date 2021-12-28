Guillermo Ochoa does not want to renew and América tied up his replacement immediately

America already has ready who would be Guillermo Ochoa’s replacement when he retires

December 27, 2021 · 4:57 PM

Guillermo Ochoa would terminate his contract with him America in December 2022 and has no intention of renewing, since he wants to dedicate himself 100% to his companies. blue cream directive He has already started to find a replacement for him.

Yes OK Oscar Jimenez will remain in the club, under the premise that, after the retirement of Guillermo Ochoa, he would assume the title role, America He wants to prepare another goalkeeper for the future of the team.

Under the approval of Santiago Solari, the goalkeeper Fernando Tapia placeholder image will officially assume the position of third goalkeeper of the America During this year, in which he will remain with the first team and have activity in the U-20 tournament so that he does not lose rhythm.

Although there was talk of the possibility of signing Camilo Vargas or Carlos Acevedo, the directive of America You are aware that you can have items that come up at home and avoid paying high fees for porters that, although they are TOP, are very expensive.

Who is Fernando Tapia?

The 20-year-old Fernando Tapia placeholder image, is a 1.85 meter tall goalkeeper who emerged from the basic forces of the America and since the tournament Closing 2022 will be teaching Guillermo Ochoa, so that he can adapt to the challenge of being the Nido’s starting goalkeeper in a few years.

