He got tired of Miguel Herrera and his darlings in Tigres and would return to Europe

He got tired of Miguel Herrera and would bet to return to Europe

December 26, 2021 · 10:30 p.m.

With the arrival of Sebastian Cordova to Tigers, Miguel Herrera He has made it clear that he wants to build a team based on his trusted players. Given this, one of the players who does not match him Louse I would leave the feline painting.

Miguel Herrera has turned his interest in several elements, Javier Aquino is one of them, as well as the striker Nicolas Lopez, even above André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin, French players who have had ups and downs with the Mexican DT.

According to TV Azteca Deportes, the Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo has felt the preference towards other players, for that reason he would be analyzing his exit from Tigers. Although it would have offers in Liga MX, it also has them in Europe.

What would be the European destiny of Carlos Salcedo?

Carlos Salcedo I would have offers in Turkey, specifically the Galatasaray. The Turkish team needs a central defender of experience and the Titan knows Europe very well, since before reaching Tigers passed through Germany and Italy.

