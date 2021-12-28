” He knows he will suffer, we are going to hit him ”

2021-12-27
Italy Y Portugal They will fight in the playoffs to get a ticket that will take them to the World Cup in Qatar that starts in less than a year.
Both squads must win in their respective crosses to meet in the next phase and he referred to that Leonardo Bonucci, who shared a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo on the Juventus and assured that he will not measure his actions in case of facing his former partner.
Bonucci, which this Monday was awarded as the ‘Best defender of 2021’ at the Globe Soccer Awards, was very clear with what would await the Portuguese star.
“I heard that Cristiano Ronaldo and we were joking about a possible Portugal-Italy. We will see what will happen in the field, but Cristiano knows that he will suffer and receive some blows. We are going to hit him ”, said the Italian center-back for RAI.
Bonucci has no doubt that Italy will win both games. In the semifinal he faces North macedonia and, if you win that duel, it will be measured against the winner of Portugal-Turkey.
“Now we have to concentrate on what is off the pitch, then in March we will meet again and I am convinced that we will learn from what happened in the autumn and we will play two great games,” added the defender.
To close, he did so with a somewhat surprising phrase: “I told my colleagues that the days that separate us from March must always be better. I want to give a gift to my children who have never seen Italy in the World Cup ”.