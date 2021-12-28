” He knows he will suffer, we are going to hit him ”

2021-12-27

Italy Y Portugal They will fight in the playoffs to get a ticket that will take them to the World Cup in Qatar that starts in less than a year.

Both squads must win in their respective crosses to meet in the next phase and he referred to that Leonardo Bonucci, who shared a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo on the Juventus and assured that he will not measure his actions in case of facing his former partner.

Bonucci, which this Monday was awarded as the ‘Best defender of 2021’ at the Globe Soccer Awards, was very clear with what would await the Portuguese star.

“I heard that Cristiano Ronaldo and we were joking about a possible Portugal-Italy. We will see what will happen in the field, but Cristiano knows that he will suffer and receive some blows. We are going to hit him ”, said the Italian center-back for RAI.