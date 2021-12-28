He no longer wants Miguel Herrera and prefers to return to Europe, 2 teams want him

December 27, 2021 4:52 p.m.

The Tigres team is being reinforced with everything thanks to the work of the directive and the demands of Miguel Herrera which is determined to stay only with the best in its staff, therefore, there will also be casualties.

In this context, it is Carlos Salcedo the player who wants to return to football in Europe, because with Miguel Herrera he has already had disagreements as reported by RG La Deportiva, and now they have brought him competition with the signing of Jesús Angulo.

for it and after passing through the Eintracht FrankfurtCarlos Salcedo can return to European football, but this time his destiny would not be Germany, if not, a lower level league in Turkey.

The 2 teams that want to take Carlos Salcedo

According to journalist Diego Yudcovsky, Carlos Salcedo It has offers from Turkey, both from Galatasaray and Trabzsonspor. His arrival in Turkey is given as a fact, it would only be necessary to see in which club he will remain.

