‘He only makes excuses for sh …’; Tunden to Canelo for not fighting vs Benavidez

Boxers from various divisions follow looking to face Canelo Álvarez even though he already has a goal: fight before Ilunga Makabu in cruiser weight. It is because of this fact that he has said ‘no’ to David benavidez, generating large critics for the mexican, well now they qualify him as ‘scaredy’.

Canelo Álvarez does not want to know anything about Benavidez, That is why the North American team has sent various messages to the Mexican, mainly the father of the boxer, who considers that Saúl ‘just makes shitty excuses’ and that ‘He’s scared to face a real boxer.’

Benavidez’s father tunde Canelo Álvarez

In an interview that the father of David Benavidez gave for ‘YSM Sports Media’, critical strongly to Canelo Alvarez, because apparently they do not want to measure up to the North American since ‘bring nothing’, but for him it is more than they are afraid, well if they were so sure of winning, they would accepted for a long time.

“They say that David Benavidez brings nothing to the tableSo what does that tell you? They are running and are afraid to fight him. It’s a dangerous fight for them and they don’t want to accept that challenge. Are shit excuses. Like I say, if they were so confident that they could beat David, why not make payday and buy that fight and make a lot of money? Because I would sell a lot of tickets“.

In addition to this, the dad from Benavidez take the opportunity to attack Makabu, Canelo Álvarez’s virtual rival, since for him is ‘a stranger’ and his son is at the top of the division, so he considers that the Mexican is really afraid.

“It’s a great duel fighting David. Nobody knows the African boy. Am I interested in seeing that fight? No. There are a lot of people who don’t want to see that fight. Why is Canelo Team fighting up to cruiserweight and not fighting at 168? Do you think it is better to fight the Africans than to fight David? We are number one, and he doesn’t want to fight out of fear. I do not understand “, sentenced.

Canelo Alvarez closed this 2021 so perfect after defeating Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, unifying the titles of the super middle players and looking for new challenges; Benavides, in appearance, it is not within them.