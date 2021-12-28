Health and communities will study reducing the isolation of asymptomatic positives

Faced with the avalanche of contagions that omicron is causing throughout Spain, some communities have asked that tomorrow at the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council, the reduction of the quarantines that close positive contacts must make without symptoms, from the current ten days to five, as for example it was claimed yesterday from Andalusia or Madrid, in the voice of the Andalusian Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre and the Madrid Vice Minister of Health Assistance and Public Health, Antonio Zapatero.

The Government does not want to advance events and waits for the debate to take place within the inter-territorial council. The spokeswoman for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez, assured that any decision will be made based on the “rigor of the technical teams.” Rodríguez was, in any case, cautious with the decisions made by the autonomies to contain the pandemic: “From the Government we support the communities in decision-making, because they are the ones who best know the situation both in terms of assistance and their own evolution of the pandemic “.

In this sense, yesterday the US CDC recommended that the isolations be changed to five days, a measure that Greece also adopted yesterday. For its part, Italy is also considering the possibility of reducing the isolation time from the current 7 or 10 days to 3 or 5, depending on the level of vaccination. France has established isolation in seven days.

Andalusia and Madrid want it to be reduced to five days, and the Ministry would welcome seven

Behind this partial relief from isolation is the fear that omicron could come to paralyze economic activity due to lack of workers. In fact, when the CDC launched its proposal, the New York Stock Exchange rose. The greater infective capacity of this variant, which in Spain registers the highest incidence rates of the entire pandemic, causes more people at home without going to work.

But on the other hand, there is the conviction –as pointed out by some studies– that the omicron variant causes more infections, but with less clinical incidence, so there are communities that believe that this sixth wave should be approached “in a different way” –such and as Aguire said yesterday–, even more so in view of the collapse that the new variant is causing in Primary Care.





What is being analyzed is whether, for example, it is necessary for a positive case without symptoms to be quarantined for ten days, if all contacts must be subjected to a PCR or a test, or if the traceability of the cases should be left alone in those not vaccinated or who have symptoms, Aguirre explained.

According to the Andalusian counselor, these issues have already been addressed with the Ministry of Health, and according to some sources it could be established that the quarantine for close contacts without symptoms would be within a week.

Less test

The Basque Country only wants to carry out diagnostic tests on vulnerable groups so as not to saturate their public health services any more

For his part, the Madrid deputy counselor recalled that the CDC has raised the possibility of reducing the isolation or quarantine of asymptomatic patients from ten to five days and the follow-up with a mask five days later.

Also from the Basque Country they are going to introduce changes in the protocol and will focus the tracking on the detection of positive cases and on the follow-up of infected vulnerable groups. Osakidetza will carry out a “proactive” monitoring of these people, although not the rest of the infected because the “vast majority”, thanks to vaccination, have mild symptoms, which require isolation, rest and antipyretics, such as paracetamol.

For its part, from the Balearic Islands, it is advocated that any modification in this regard be taken by consensus.

Sources from the department headed by Patricia Gómez did not specify their position on the days of isolation, although they have insisted that the changes introduced in this regard must be based on an agreement between the communities.





