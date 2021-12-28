Healthy Eating: Make Brussels Sprouts Interesting With This Simple Recipe

Named after the capital of Belgium where they were first grown in the 16th century, Brussels sprouts belong to the cruciferous vegetable family, with cauliflower, kale, cabbage and broccoli as relatives. They are small and round with very compact leaves and a lot of nutrition.

They are low in calories but rich in vitamin K, foliaceous, calcium, iron and potassium. They can also help eliminate health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart disease. They are also high in carotenoids that have been shown to be beneficial for the eyes. Adding cruciferous vegetables can also help protect against stomach, kidney, lung, prostate, breast, and bladder cancers.

Despite being so nutrient dense, Brussels sprouts have gotten a bad rap due to the possible smell of sulfur and the bitter taste that is often the result of overcooking. The answer is simple: cook it right and pack it with as much flavor as its nutrients.

Chef Maneet Chauhan took to Instagram to share a recipe that aims to make it “less boring.” She also writes in her caption: “… and no, frying it is not the only answer”. His recipe is to bake the sprouts after marinating them in a rich yogurt mixture.

Let’s take a look at the recipe.

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

Ingredients

*Brussels sprouts

*Yoghurt

* Garlic and ginger paste

* Salt, turmeric, garam masala, red chili powder, dried fenugreek leaves, chaat masala and coriander

*Vegetable oil

Method

Wash the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half. Make a thick paste with yogurt and salt, turmeric, garam masala, red chili powder, dried fenugreek leaves and a little vegetable oil to marinate the sprouts, and mix it all together. Place the marinated sprouts in a baking dish and put it in the oven at 375 degrees Celsius. Let it bake. When cooked, garnish with chaat masala and chopped cilantro.

