Helpful Resources for Medical Students

The Ministry of Health has published the definitive list of those admitted for the call for the MIR 2022 exam, which will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022. A total of 13,059 applicants have been admitted, representing 582 more applicants compared to the provisional list published by the Ministry directed by Carolina Darias last November, while 864 have been excluded from the process. The total number of admitted applicants has been considerably reduced compared to the previous call, going from 14,425 applications accepted in 2021 to 13,059 reached in this call. Some applicants who will be eligible for one of the 8,188 places offered for the current MIR call, out of a total of 10,634 Specialized Health Training (FSE) places.

The MIR 2022 exam will be composed of 200 questions, plus 10 reservations, on any knowledge related to medicine. This represents an increase of 25 questions compared to the previous calls, although opponents will continue to have four options as possible answers. In addition, the test will again have questions related to clinical images. To compensate applicants for the increase in the number of questions, the Ministry of Health has also decided to increase the duration of the exam, which will now last half an hour longer. Total, the summoned applicants will have four and a half hours to do it.

There is no doubt that the MIR 2022 exam is a date marked in red on the calendar of many medical students. Despite this, many other students, especially those who have not finished a medical degree, also have many exams throughout the year. In any case, you can’t miss these resources for medical students, since it can be very useful when studying for exams.

The comic is a series of drawings or sequence of vignettes that constitute a story. It is characterized by the main use of graphic elements and short text. Unlike the novels, comics present a lighter and more fluid reading, so it becomes a great didactic resource, since it allows medical students to transfer knowledge that will help them deepen their studies. Among the best medical comics stand out Wrinkles (Paco Rosas, 2007), No, I am not dying (María Hernández Martí and Javi de Castro, 2016) and Stitches: A Silent Childhood (David Small, 2009).

We are in the Golden Age of documentary making. Streaming platforms such as Netflix have played a key role in this trend. Documentaries are more accessible and diverse than ever. Medicine has not escaped this trend. Today, students can find a large number of documentaries on medicine that address topics of all kinds. Some of the most interesting medical documentaries are End of game (2018), Extremis (2016) and Take your pills (2018).

Doctors are among the most inspiring people in the world. For this reason, it is not surprising that they have appeared in numerous films throughout history. There are a large number of films whose protagonists are doctors and doctors. patch Adams (1998), The doctor (2013) and Awakenings (1990) are some of the essential medical films for medical students.

