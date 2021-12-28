Hochul signs executive order that benefits low-income homeowners – Telemundo New York (47)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order to help vulnerable homeowners amid rising COVID-19 cases, including low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

The executive order will allow local governments to lift a face-to-face renewal requirement for property tax exemptions, according to a press release.

“As we fight this winter surge in cases, we are using every tool to protect our most vulnerable neighbors,” Hochul said in a statement.

“The thousands of low-income seniors and people with disabilities who depend on property tax exemptions shouldn’t have to risk their health and safety to stay in their homes. With this order, I am allowing local governments to take common sense steps to protect seniors from COVID-19, provide tax relief to those who need it most, and prevent vulnerable New Yorkers from losing their homes this winter, ”he added.

Under this order, local governments can renew the 2022 benefits for all owners who received the benefit in 2021, as long as specific preferences allow.

In addition to the order, Hochul added two actions to help New Yorkers combat the omicron variant, allowing certified clinical laboratories to use out-of-state facilities for testing.

Additionally, the order gives the New York State Senate and Assembly the discretion to meet remotely until January 15, in accordance with legislation passed in September that currently applies to other public bodies. The law allows public bodies to meet remotely, but requires that the content of the meetings be made available to the public.