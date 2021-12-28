Hospitalization of children due to covid-19 quadruples in New York

The hospitalizations of children by covid-19 have increased in the state of New York, and particularly in the city, where they have quadrupled from the second week of December until today, the head of the State Department of Health, Mary T, warned this Monday. Bassett.

“We have seen an increase in pediatric admissions, concentrated in the area of ​​the city, where there has been an increase of approximately four times,” he said in a joint press conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.

“We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent staggering increase in pediatric admissions for COVID-19, so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers,” he said.

According to the health authorities, of the children aged 5 to 11 admitted to city hospitals with covid-19, from the week of December 5 to the current week, none had the complete vaccination schedule.

“Many people still think that children do not get infected with covid. That’s not true. Children become infected and some will be hospitalized, ”he insisted. Our vaccination rates among children ages 5 to 11 remain disappointingly low, “he said.

According to a report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals, between December 9 and 16, almost 170,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, an increase of approximately 28% in two weeks, highlights channel 7 of the ABC chain.

For his part, Hochul reiterated the call to parents to take advantage of the Christmas holidays and vaccinate their children.

For his part, Mayor Bill de Blasio recalled in his daily press conference that today the obligation for private sector employees to show that they have at least one dose of the vaccine came into force, under penalty of fines of up to $ 1,000.

Starting today, New Yorkers aged 12 and over also have to show evidence of the two doses of vaccines to eat inside restaurants, gyms or visit entertainment venues.