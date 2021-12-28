Hospitalizations for COVID in NY increase by 12% in one day – Telemundo New York (47)

The number of people hospitalized in New York state with COVID-19 increased by 12% in one day, the governor’s office said, and more than 40,000 people tested positive for the virus, 40,780.

Some 6,173 people are hospitalized in the state, 647 more than the previous day. More than 1,100 people were recently admitted, partially compensated for discharges and deaths.

#COVID Update: -210,996 Test Results Reported

-40,780 Positives

-19.33% Positive

-6,173 Hospitalizations (+647)

-77 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/DoQVjPpvV3 – Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 28, 2021

Omicron variant in NYC

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in New York City, transmission rates are skyrocketing, with 2% of all Manhattanites infected in the past week and approaching that level in the others. counties.

About 2,012 out of 100,000 Manhattanites tested positive in the past seven days, according to the latest broadcast data released by the city. The citywide rate is 1,742 per 100,000.

However, the Manhattan figure is an average; some neighborhoods are substantially taller. The Chelsea and Clinton neighborhoods now number 2,600 cases per 100,000 residents in the last week; the Gramercy Park area is at 2,325.

With 2,600 cases per 100,000 residents, Chelsea may be one of the most infected places in the country. According to data from the New York Times, Washington DC, where omicron is completely out of control, has a rate of 279 cases per 100,000.

The word “surge” is almost insufficient to describe what is happening in the city; the transmission rate across the city has increased tenfold since the beginning of the month, more in some areas.

As of Sunday, the 7-day average of positive tests for city residents was 19.97%, an astronomical figure unprecedented in recent times. Meanwhile, daily hospitalizations with COVID-19-like symptoms are now doubling compared to just two weeks ago, and more than triple what the city said would be “normally” expected at this time of year.