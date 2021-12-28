How is Silvia Pinal doing ?: Health report of this December 27, 2021

Last Wednesday, December 22, the iconic actress and host Silvia Pinal She is admitted to a private hospital in the Mexico City due to cardiac complications and COVID-19.

However, everything seems to indicate that the 90-year-old driver is also winning the battle against the virus as her daughter, Sylvia Pasquel, let her see it, who confirmed that her mother is still in clear recovery and pointed out that the possibility of withdrawing her is being evaluated. the Oxigen.

Related news

“Today they began to remove the oxygen from him and this will be in stages, all in order for his lungs to start working on their own and this is good news that speaks of the good response my mother has had and the quick recovery that is having “said

At the moment, it is unknown when Silvia Pinal could be discharged, as Sylvia Pasquel pointed out that her mother will have to remain under observation for the next few days due to medical indications.

Related news

“The doctors are seeing who can go from COVID therapy to normal therapy, so that they can have a room with the comforts to spend their stay in the hospital as well as possible and there they can continue to monitor it, because right now no one can approach, still isolated but no longer in the COVID area. It’s very good, ”he explained.

Guzmán family undergoes tests to rule out infections

After Silvia Pinal’s hospitalization, Alejandra Guzmán came out to show her face and pointed out that other members of the family have already undergone tests to determine if there are other infections and although she mentioned that they still do not have the results, she assured that no one has presented symptoms of the virus.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information

AR