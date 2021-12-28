How much did Keanu Reeves get paid to act in The Matrix Resurrections?

Actor Keanu Reeves put on his black jacket and sunglasses again to return to the universe of The Matrix, project in which he has participated since the first installment, in 1999.

Reeves was Neo again in The Matrix Resurrections, film that fans have been waiting for since it was known that this fourth installment of the science fiction saga was in development.

Since its premiere, it has generated a lot of talk, generating delighted fans who praised this return and others who thought it was the worst film in the saga. Is that with The Matrix there have never been half measures.

But what attracted the most attention was the salary that Reeves received to return to this universe where machines control humans.

It is worth remembering that a few months ago, the cast of Friends, when he got together to do the special found on HBO Max, he charged $ 2.5 million individually (that is, each actor), all to appear on the film set, remember some moments, and do a short interview with him. Briton James Corden.

According to a report published in the magazine Variety, Keanu Reeves earned between $ 12 million and $ 14 million to star in The Matrix Resurrections. For comparison, when he accepted the role of Neo in the first installment, he had cashed in 10 million dollars.

Although it is a very similar figure between the first and fourth installments, Reeves will also receive a percentage for what the new film collects worldwide. And although the sum is not defined, it is estimated to be about 25 million dollars. In this way, the total amount that Reeves could take would exceed $ 35 million.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!