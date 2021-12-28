How rocker Faye Webster’s attraction to Ronald Acuña Jr. helped inspire one of the best albums of 2021

Independent rocker Faye Webster has spent a lot of time thinking and singing about Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

While he was free after his 2019 album tour Atlanta Millionaires Club, Webster, a native of Atlanta, found herself with a lot of time on her hands. He spent much of his time watching the Braves. Some nights, he would watch the games on Hulu Plus, which he subscribed to just to watch his favorite team. When she felt more homesick, she turned on the radio and listened to the broadcasts, something she had done frequently as a child. Webster quickly began to take notice of Acuña Jr., then a rising superstar, who ignited his creativity.

“It wasn’t like he wanted to write a song about baseball,” Webster told ESPN in July. “It was like I was writing about this because this is all I’ve done this year. The Braves just consumed my life.”

An attraction developed in the distance. He had made up conversations in his head with Acuna, and began to wear his team jersey on a daily basis. She felt compelled to put her thoughts about Acuna on paper, which eventually became the song “A Dream With a Baseball Player,” a single from her critically acclaimed album. I Know I’m Funny haha ​​(I know I’m funny, haha), which the music site Pitchfork recently named as the 11th best album of 2021.

“I could meet him and be done with it / Or I’ll keep wearing his name on my shirt / Whatever it takes to help me cope,” Webster sings. “How did I fall in love with someone I don’t know?”





After she first released the song as a single in 2019, the Braves invited her to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning leg stretch. Webster grew up going to Braves games with his father and family. Feeling nervous while on the Truist Park field for batting practice before her performance, she Googled the lyrics to the baseball anthem and read it over and over again.

“It’s like, you know the lyrics, what am I doing?” Said Webster.

An employee of the Braves told him that he could meet the protagonist of his song, and Webster and Acuña began to chat through a translator. He didn’t mention the song he wrote about him; in fact, he assumed he hadn’t even heard her.

“I didn’t tell this person anything about who I was or anything,” Webster said.

Before separating, Acuña had something to say.

“Thanks for the music,” he said.

Webster’s head began to race.

“What does that mean?” Webster said, recalling the meeting with Acuna. “Who told you something? It wasn’t me. I don’t know what they told you. I don’t know. It was nice.”

In elementary school, Webster sometimes left school early to go to games at the old Turner Field. Chipper Jones, Craig Kimbrel and Marcus Giles were among Webster’s favorite players during his upbringing.

His love of baseball has appeared in his lyrics before. On the song “It Doesn’t Work Like That” from his 2017 self-titled album, he wrote about the effects of Kimbrel’s trade from Atlanta to the San Diego Padres.

“The baseball team pitcher / Changed his shirt / He doesn’t want to leave,” Webster sings. “I guess it doesn’t work like that.”

Because the 2021 World Series champions, of which Acuña was an integral member, although his season ended early due to a torn ACL in the knee, have occupied a large part of his life, Webster frequently You find yourself thinking about the team and how its ups and downs affect your emotional state as a person and as an artist.

“I feel that what I relate to the most [en la música] It’s the personal shit, “said Webster.” The lyrics are really honest and personal and there’s almost no privacy barrier. If you listen to my music, you recognize me because I am being so genuine and I feel that this is how Acuña and [el segunda base de los Bravos] Ozzie [Albies]. Even just following them both on Instagram for so long, I literally felt like they were my friends. “

That personal composition continues to attract attention, and Webster’s song “Better Distractions” ended up at the Former President Barack Obama’s annual end-of-year song playlist in 2020 and with dates to open for HAIM on her 2022 tour. While she spent a lot of time promoting her music, being interviewed about her favorite baseball team was a bit tricky.

“No one planned for me to speak to ESPN,” Webster said. “It’s kind of refreshing. I’ve been answering the same questions for three months straight about the songwriting process and what inspired the album. It’s never been, ‘OK, tell me why you like the Braves.’ That’s good.”