How to automatically silence our Apple Watch based on location

The Apple Watch is designed to discreetly deliver notifications to us, without attracting attention. In addition to the vibration, the sound that our watch emits when a notification arrives is quite moderate, although sometimes it is still too much for certain environments. In these cases we can silence our Apple Watch, something that we can configure it to happen automatically.

A very useful setting for those locations where any sound is too much

One of the easiest ways to automate the silence of our Apple Watch is to create a shortcut for it. With this we will be able to automate this adjustment depending on the location where we are. The steps to follow are those:

We open the app Shortcuts on our iPhone. We enter the tab Automation. We played on Create personal automation or in the + button in the upper right part and then we choose Create personal automation. We choose Arrive. To the right of Location we choose To select. We search for the location or choose one from the one suggested by the system. If necessary we adjust the radius of the area. We press okay. We press Following. We played on Add action. In the search engine we write “Watch”. From among the results we touched on Set the Silent mode. We make sure there is a Yes on the control so that it reads “Yes Silent mode”. We press Following. We press okay.

Ready. Now our Apple Watch will automatically mute when we get to the location we just marked. If we want our watch to make sounds again after leaving the location, we will have to create another automation. We will do it by following the same steps, but instead of Arrive in step four we will choose Get out; we will also mark a No in step 12.

With this system we will be able to silence and unmute our Apple Watch depending on the location where we are. A really useful resource to ensure that the discretion of the notifications we receive is even greater.

Image | Daniel korpai