how to transfer all your data from an Android to your new iPhone

Go from an Android phone to an iPhone it is an important decision. More when our photos, contacts, messages, bookmarks and other data from our Google account are at stake. Luckily, there is a way that transferring data from Android to iPhone is child’s play.

What data can you transfer from your Android to the iPhone

Apple has created an Android app called Go to iOS (you can officially download it on Google Play), which brings together everything you need in a single tool to transfer our data to the iPhone. Specifically, we can transfer our new iPhone the following data:

Contacts.

Message history

Photos and videos from the camera.

Internet bookmarks.

Mail accounts. electronic

Calendars

For the rest of the content, we will have to resort to the official app that we are using, but its equivalent on iOS. It will be enough for us to enter our username and password to have all this again on our iPhone. Below you will find the most frequent apps in the iPhone App Store, so you can download them quickly:





With these apps you already have the basics to get started. Remember that you can go to the App Store to find and download additional apps. To do this, you will have to enter your personal and bank details.

How the data transfer between Android and iPhone works





With the Android smartphone nearby and the Go to iOS app installed, transfer data from Android to iPhone it is sewing and singing. This app will connect both devices through a direct and temporary Wi-Fi connection to transfer data quickly. These are the steps to follow:

On your new iPhone, when you start its configuration from scratch you will get to a screen called Apps and data . In it, choose “Transfer data from Android”.

. In it, choose “Transfer data from Android”. Now on your old Android, open the Go to iOS app.

A six or ten digit code will appear on the iPhone. Enter it on your Android smartphone.

A temporary Wi-Fi network will be created that you must connect to on your Android when prompted.

With this done, you can choose what data you want to transfer to your iPhone: contacts, message history, camera photos and videos, photo albums, files and folders, accessibility settings, display settings, web bookmarks, email accounts, and calendars.

When the loading bar ends, The chosen data will have already been transferred from your Android to the new iPhone. You can take the opportunity to see these hidden tricks and functions for your new iPhone, as well as very useful settings, utilities, extensions and widgets for iPhone.