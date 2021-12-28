How to use Windows 11 on a Mac?

For years one of the great attractions that Macs offered was being able to run Windows easily. What favored that those who came from using a PC had less doubts about whether to switch to Apple computers. The company created a tool to make using Windows something easy: Boot Camp. Thanks to it, when we started the computer, we could choose whether to use MacOS or Windows.

But all that changed with the great evolutionary leap of Macs: the integration of high-performance, low-power ARM processors. Very similar to those of iPhones and iPads. But not all have been advantages to abandon Apple little by little the processors of Intel. Problems have also come. One of the main ones is that Boot Camp stopped working on the newer macs.

Windows 11 performance on a Mac Mini M1 with Parallels. Ramon Peco

The problem is that neither Windows 11 nor Windows 10 can run on ARM processors easily. Well, although there is a version of Windows for this type of processors, it is intended for software developers.

There are many Mac users for whom it can be vital to run Windows frequently or occasionally. They have been affected from fans of video games (the offer is much higher in Windows than in MacOS) to those who have to run certain tools, such as a certain digital certificate, which are not available for Mac.

Even some Windows games can run very smoothly on a Mac. Ramon Peco

But there is actually a way to run Windows on Mac. It does require the purchase of the Parallels emulation program, though. This can be rented for 80 euros a year or bought for 100 euros. The version of Parallels for running Windows on macs with newer processors was released a few months after the release of these computers. We found that even though Windows 11 runs with an emulator when using Parallels, it runs incredibly efficiently.

And that for our test we have used the most basic configuration of the Mac Mini with an M1 processor: the one that only equips 8 gigs of ram memory and 256 gigs of hard disk. With such a setup we expected very poor results. But Parallels and the Mac’s M1 processor have surprised us far more than we expected.

Parallels lets you run Windows 11 on a Mac Mini M1 using four gigs of ram. Ramon Peco

The first thing that stands out is the simplicity with which Parallels takes care of downloading and installing the Home version of Windows 11. Although, be careful, Microsoft’s system is not actually included when buying Parallels. So if we want to exploit all its features, we have to activate it by buying it from Microsoft.

Windows 11 runs with 4 gigs of memory by default with Parallels on the computer used for this test. But everything works very smoothly. We can even run Windows and MacOS at the same time in tasks that are not extremely demanding. Neither system slows down.

The Asphalt 8 Airborne game works well setting the graphic quality to the maximum

We have done an experiment that we did not think would come to fruition: running the Windows game Asphalt 8 Airborne. And it has worked flawlessly by setting the graphics quality to the max. We are not facing an extremely demanding game, but it is surprising that we are able to execute it perfectly.

Another surprise comes when doing a performance test with the popular Geekbench tool. This gives us a score of 1388 points working with a single processor core and 4755 points if we work with the four processor cores.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro / Max is sure to achieve much better results than the Mac Mini M1 we’ve tested with Parallels. Apple Inc.

To get an idea of ​​what these figures mean, the Intel Core 11370-H processor, launched in 2021 and designed for light computers, with a single core obtained in the same test a score of 1407 points and 4850 points when working with several cores . In short, almost identical values ​​to those of Windows 11 running Parallels.

This is explained by the high efficiency of ARM processors, an architecture that only Apple has managed to introduce in computers, and the good work of Parallels. It is possible that in the not too distant future Microsoft and Apple will work to get Boot Camp running Windows again on Macs with ARM processors.

The time when Windows works on the new macs with Bootcamp seems far away

But by that time, it is necessary for Microsoft and processor manufacturers, such as Qualcomm, to make Windows work on a new generation of PCs with ARM processors.

Although even if it becomes possible to run Windows on a Mac without third-party software again, Parallels will still be very useful. After all, it is one of the best ways to use Windows and MacOS on the same computer at the same time, as if they were a single operating system.